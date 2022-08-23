Cubs' Rotation Stays Hot With Javier Assad's Cool, Calm Debut

Cubs' rotation stays hot in Assad’s cool, calm debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Over the last month-plus, it’s felt like no matter which Cubs starting pitcher has taken the mound, they’ve spun a quality performance.

The latest evidence came Tuesday, when a guy who wasn’t on fans’ radars even a few days ago looked sharp in his big-league debut — against a red-hot team, no less.

The Cubs called up Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa for a spot start against the Cardinals, who entered the day 16-3 in August and on a seven-game winning streak.

Assad threw four-plus shutout innings, allowing four hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

“He looked super calm out there,” manager David Ross said. “Pounded the strike zone. The cutter was working really well. Being able to pitch behind in the count, coming right at them out of the shoot.

"Really nice debut for him. That’s a really good lineup over there, so nice job navigating through that.”

Assad’s performance followed Drew Smyly’s seven innings of one-run ball Monday, which came after Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman’s strong outings over the weekend vs. the Brewers.

All said, the Cubs rotation has been among the best in baseball since mid-July. Since July 16, a span of 33 games, Cubs starters hold a 2.83 ERA.

“Stro has pitched like an ace. He's competing, he's throwing great,” Ross said. “Drew Smyly is throwing the ball phenomenal. Steele continues just good performance after good performance, back-to-back.

“[Adrian] Sampson has been one of those guys that's really risen to and built on what he did last year. His stuff looks even better, and he's continued to trend in that direction.

Sampson (3.66 ERA in six starts since July 16, entering Tuesday) has a career renaissance this season. It highlights the depth of the Cubs' rotation, which has also benefited from finally having a consistent starting five unaltered by injury.

“I really believe having the guys that we expected to pitch all year healthy and taking the bump consistently is a big part of us getting good performances,” Ross said. “You need good players.”

And then there’s the unexpected performance of a guy like Assad, who got news of his promotion while at breakfast with his wife Monday.

It’s the latest step in his long journey to the big leagues; the Cubs signed the Mexico native as an international free agent in 2015.

He didn’t reach Double-A until 2021 and struggled (5.32 ERA in 21 games) before coming back strong in 2022 and earning a Triple-A promotion.

In 23 games/21 starts between the two levels this season, he’s posted a 2.66 ERA.

“If I ever felt like giving up that was definitely not something that went into my mind,” Assad said through team interpreter Will Nadal. “I've always tried to work hard, get prepared, compete, just to get to this moment.

“I know that it took a little bit longer for me to get there. But thanks to God, I've had health. Staying healthy, I've been able to do this.”

Assad, who only had seven Triple-A starts, made his first in the big leagues against a lineup featuring All-Stars Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Yadi Molina and Albert Pujols.

Assad was 3 years old when Pujols made his big-league debut in 2001. He struck out the future Hall of Famer looking for his first in the majors.

“Something that I never would have imagined,” Assad said of the strikeout.

Assad walked off the field to a standing ovation when Ross went to the bullpen.

But for all the hoopla Tuesday brought, he was cool, calm and collected and picked up where the Cubs other starters left off.

“He showed a phenomenal presence,” catcher Yan Gomes said. “Right from the get-go throwing strikes. That’s the most important thing when you get called up.

“Never showed any kind of fear of being up here.”

