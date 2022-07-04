Cubs Release Statement on Highland Park Mass Shooting

Cubs release statement on Highland Park shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs released a statement regarding Monday morning's mass shooting in Highland Park.

"We are heartbroken and grief-stricken at the senseless violence in Highland Park," the statement reads. "Our thoughts are with those who have been wounded and our heart goes to the loved ones of those lost or injured and the entire Highland Park community."

A mass shooting at Monday morning's Highland Park Independence Parade left at least six dead and roughly two dozen others injured.

A person of interest wanted in connection with the shooting is in custody, police announced Monday night.

