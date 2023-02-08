Cubs Release Statement on Death of Former Chairman Andrew McKenna

Cubs release statement on Andrew McKenna originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Andrew McKenna, former Chicago Cubs chairman, died at the 93-years-old.

McKenna was also partial owner and board member for the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Cubs released the following statement:

"As one of Chicago’s most dynamic and influential business leaders, Andy is the only person to ever serve as team chairman of both the Cubs and White Sox. Andy’s success with the Cubs included helping to steer the team to the N.L East Division title in 1984, the club’s first playoff berth since 1945, bringing joy to generations of Cubs fans. Beyond his many contributions and achievements in Chicago sports, Andy, a lifelong Chicagoan, also dedicated his life to service and leadership in Chicago’s civic and philanthropic community, giving his time to several boards and causes, as well as the countless people he mentored over the years. He will be missed, but his impact in this city will continue to be felt by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

A Chicago native, McKenna earned his undergraduate degree in business administration and marketing from Notre Dame and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from DePaul University College of Law.

Most notably, he was the chairman of McDonald's from 2004-16. He wore many hats as a businessman, serving as the director of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, the Big Shoulders Fund, the Ireland Economic Advisory Board, Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Museum of Science and Industry, Civic Committee and the United Way of Metropolitan Chicago.

