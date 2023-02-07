Cubs Release Promotional Schedule of Bobbleheads, Giveaways for 2023 MLB Season

Cubs release promotional scheduled for 2023 MLB season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's almost baseball season.

And ahead of spring training, the Chicago Cubs have released their schedule of promotions for the 2023 season. Here is everything you want to know.

Bobbleheads

We'll start with the bobbleheads, a fan favorite and collectible. Some of these are straight gate giveaways, some of these are in conjunction with Ballpark Celebrations and tickets need to be bought a specific way to get the bobble head.

Saturday, May 6: Fergie Jenkins statue bobblehead

Saturday, May 27: Billy Williams statue bobblehead

Thursday, June 29: NASCAR Night (Clark the Cub waving checkered flag bobblehead)

Sunday, July 2: Rookie of the Year 30th Anniversary (Henry Rowengartner bobblehead)

Tuesday, July 18: Marvel Super Hero Night (Loki bobblehead)

Wednesday, July 19: Ernie Banks statue bobblehead

Wednesday, August 2: Star Wars Night (Nico Hoerner as a Jedi bobblehead)

Sunday, August 20: Ron Santo statue bobblehead

Monday, August 28: WWE Night (Clark "Hogan" the Cub bobblehead)

Saturday, September 9: Harry Caray statue bobblehead

Tuesday, September 19: Hispanic Heritage Celebration (Cubs Sugar Skull bobblehead)

Sunday, September 24: Sesame Street Day (Elmo bobblehead)

Gate Giveaways

Here are the items being given away at the gate at Wrigley over the course of the 2023 MLB season. It includes some of the bobbleheads, listed above.

Thursday, March 30: Opening Day pin

Saturday, April 1: Picnic blanket

Saturday, April 8: Winter hat

Monday, April 10: London Series luggage tag

Saturday, May 6: Fergie Jenkins statue bobblehead

Tuesday, May 23: Grateful Dead (choice of bobblehead)

Saturday, May 27: Billy Williams statue bobblehead

Sunday, May 28: Fanny pack

Monday, July 17: Hawaiian shirt

Wednesday, July 19: Ernie Banks statue bobblehead

Sunday, August 6: Replica City Connect jersey

Sunday, August 20: Ron Santo statue bobblehead

Saturday, September 9: Harry Caray statue bobblehead

Ball Park Celebrations

Here is a list of the celebrations that will be hosted at Wrigley Field in 2023. Note, these come with giveaways as well but require buying tickets via a special link.

Tuesday, June 13: Pride Night

Thursday, June 29: NASCAR Night

Sunday, July 2: Rookie of the Year 30th Anniversary

Tuesday, July 18: Marvel Super Hero Night

Wednesday, August 2: Star Wars Night

Monday, August 28: WWE Night

Tuesday, August 29: HBCU Celebration

Tuesday, September 19: Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Sunday, September 24: Sesame Street Day

Special Ticket Offers with Item

Select dates also offer a special ticket offer that comes with an item as well. The item is noted in ( ).

Thursday, April 20: Jackie Robinson Celebration (42, Cubs hat)

Sunday, April 23: Youth Baseball & Softball (Cubs, connect socks)

Tuesday, April 25: Loyola University Chicago (Cubs hat in Loyola colors)

Wednesday, April 26: University of Illinois Chicago (Cubs hat with UIC logo)

Sunday, May 7: Boy Scout and Girl Scout (Cubs scout patch)

Monday, May 8: DePaul University (Cubs hat with DePaul logo)

Tuesday, May 9: Northwestern University (Cubs hat with Northwestern logo)

Wednesday, May 10: Military Appreciation (special-edition Cubs jersey)

Tuesday, May 23: Grateful Dead (choice of bobblehead)

Wednesday, May 24: Teacher Appreciation (City Connect tumbler)

Thursday, May 25: First Responders Night (PD or FD Cubs hat)

Tuesday, May 30: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Cubs hat with U of I logo)

Wednesday, June 14: Hospitality night (special-edition Cubs hat)

Wednesday, June 14: Ohio State University (Cubs hat with Ohio State logo)

Wednesday, June 14: University of Wisconsin (Cubs hat with Wisconsin logo)

Thursday, June 15: Class of 2023 (Cubs Class of 2023 jersey)

Tuesday, June 27: Healthcare Appreciation (Cubs scrub top)

Tuesday, August 1: University of Michigan (Cubs hat with Michigan logo)

Tuesday, August 1: Michigan State University (Cubs hat with Michigan State logo)

Tuesday, August 1: University of Iowa (Cubs hat with Iowa logo)

Thursday, August 3: University of Indiana (Cubs hat with Indiana logo)

Thursday, August 3: Purdue University (Cubs hat with Purdue logo)

Thursday, August 3: University of Notre Dame (Cubs hat with Notre Dame logo)

Tuesday, September 5: Class of 2024 (Cubs Class of 2024 jersey)

Sunday, September 10: Youth Baseball & Softball (Cubs, connect socks)

Wednesday, September 20: Northern Illinois University (Cubs hat with Northern Illinois logo)

Thursday, September 21: Teacher Appreciation (Cubs canvas tote tumbler)

Bud Friday Giveaways

Here is a list of Budweiser's bleacher giveaways on Fridays, only for fans age 21-and-up.

May 26: 1914 cap

June 16: 1934 cap

June 30: 1977 cap

July 21: 1979 cap

August 4: 1994 cap

August 18: 1997 cap

