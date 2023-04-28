Cubs reinstate Cody Bellinger, DFA Luis Torrens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have reinstated OF Cody Bellinger from the paternity list, while DH/C Luis Torrens has been designated for assignment to create the open roster spot, the team announced Friday.

Bellinger returns to the club after him and his girlfriend welcomed the birth of their second child. He hopes to pick up where he left off, as Bellinger is posting a 154 OPS+ and 10 extra-base hits across 80 at-bats through 21 appearances as a Cub.

The former MVP's early-season performance is a return to form for the slugger, who struggled immensely from 2020 to 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including an injury-riddled 2021 campaign where Bellinger hit for a lowly .165 batting average.

With the return of the Cubs' current everyday center fielder, the North Siders opted to keep Nelson Velazquez with the big league team, who has impressed in limited appearances, with four of his six hits so far in 2023 going for extra bases.

The Cubs will also likely be moving on from Torrens for good, who will now have a week to trade, release or attempt to pass him through outright waivers.

Signed as a depth piece behind the plate for the Cubs shortly before Opening Day, Torrens was 5-for-20 with one double and three RBI in 13 games as a Cub.

Torrens, who has now appeared in six major league seasons after debuting as a Padre in 2017, will now look to provide another club with a bench bat and catching option.

