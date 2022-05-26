Cubs, Reds delayed by rain in 6th, Reds leading 11-5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
CINCINNATI — First it poured, then it rained for the Cubs Thursday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
The Cubs trailed 11-5 through five innings when their four-game series finale against the Reds was delayed by rain.
Cubs starter Justin Steele struggled through his worst start of the season, allowing seven runs in just two-plus innings — knocked out before recording an out during the Reds' eight-run third inning.
Frank Schwindel, Nico Hoerner, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ have homered for the Cubs.
After Cincinnati, the Cubs take Friday off before opening a two-game series against the White Sox on the South Side Saturday.
