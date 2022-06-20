Cubs Recall OF Nelson Velázquez From Iowa — 7th Rookie on Roster

Cubs carry 7 rookies on roster with Nelson Velázquez recall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs' 2022 youth movement continued Monday when the club recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa as one of two moves required at the deadline for reducing the size of the pitching staff to the 13-man limit.

Right-hander Adrian Sampson was optioned to Iowa earlier Monday.

Velázquez, who went 2-for-7 during a doubleheader May 30 in his big-league debut before getting sent back to the minors the next day, is the seventh rookie on the Cubs' 26-man roster — including five who debuted this season.

Two are in the starting rotation, including Monday night's starter in Pittsburgh, Caleb Kilian.

Velázquez, the 2021 Arizona Fall League MVP, is one of two Cubs rookie outfielders (also Chris Morel).

He was hitting .241 with 15 home runs and an .859 OPS in 56 games combined at Double-A Tennessee and Iowa (.211, six and .705 in 34 games with Iowa).

