Cubs Recall Hayden Wesneski, Send Michael Rucker to Triple-A

Hayden Wesneski is back with the Cubs. The team announced they recalled the starting pitcher from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, and sent down reliever Michael Rucker in a corresponding move.

Wesneski broke camp with the Cubs to start the year, but was sent down to Iowa earlier this month. In eight starts at the big-league level, Wesneski has a 5.03 ERA and a 1.322 WHIP. He was much better in his two Triple-A starts, however. Wesneski gave up only one earned run over nine innings of work and had a fantastic 0.889 WHIP.

Rucker struggled over 20 appearances with the Cubs this season and carries a 5.48 ERA and a 1.739 WHIP.

Interestingly, there is not an open spot in the Cubs rotation, so the team could have more moves on the horizon or could opt to use Wesneski as a long reliever moving forward.

