Cubs Re-Sign Brailyn Marquez to Minors Deal After Non-Tender

The Cubs have re-signed lefty and former top prospect Brailyn Marquez to a minor-league deal, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed.

Marquez was non-tendered last month.

The 23-year-old has experienced a challenging few years in his development after making his big-league debut in the regular season finale of the 60-game 2020 campaign. That was the last game he pitched in.

Marquez underwent left shoulder surgery in June and missed the entire 2022 season.

He was delayed in 2021 spring training after testing positive for COVID-19 and missed that entire season after straining his shoulder while ramping up.

He dealt with myocarditis from April 2021 until being cleared that November, the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro reported.

The Cubs originally signed Marquez, who turns 24 next month, out of the Dominican Republic in 2015. He was considered the organization’s top prospect as recently as 2020.

That was following a 2019 season in which he finished with a 3.13 ERA in 22 starts across two levels in Single-A.

