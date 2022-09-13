Cubs' Rafael Ortega's Season Ends With Broken Finger Vs DeGrom

Cubs' Rafael Ortega's season ends with broken finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega, one of the Cubs' hotter hitters so far this month, is out for the final three weeks of the season after suffering a broken left ring finger Tuesday night when hit while trying to bunt in the fourth inning against Jacob deGrom.

"That's a big loss," manager David Ross said on the broadcast after the game. "You hate to see that."

Ortega's left hand was wrapped around the base of the barrel of his bat when a hard inside pitch from deGrom slammed into the exposed fingers on the bat. He left the game without finishing the at-bat.

Michael Hermosillo took over and executed a two-strike bunt to set the stage for a two-run inning.

Ortega, who had an infield single in the second inning, was 8-for-21 (.380) this month with a home run, two walks and a .940 OPS in those eight games.

