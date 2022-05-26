Cubs Pull Off 35-Year First This Season — and It's Only May

Cubs pull off 35-year first — and it’s only May originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CINCINNATI — Another game, another franchise rarity for the Cubs.

This time it came with a dubious distinction.

In getting blown out 20-5 by the woeful Reds on Thursday, the Cubs pulled off a feat they haven’t done since Manny Trillo, Jerry Mumphrey and Greg Maddux — the first time — were teammates.

Combined with a 21-0 victory over the Pirates almost exactly a month earlier, Thursday’s result made this the first Cubs team to allow 20 in a game and score 20 in a game since 1987.

And it’s only May.

Thursday alone, it was the first time the Cubs have allowed 20 since Terry Mulholland and Glenallen Hill were teammates in 1999 (21-8 loss in Philadelphia).

“It just kind of felt like it was one of them days,” said starter Justin Steele, who failed to record an out during an eight-run third inning in his worst start of the year as the Reds turned on the rout. “Anything they touched was finding a hole, and definitely so in that third inning.”

By the time this one was over, infielder Andrelton Simmons was mopping up in the eighth, displaying an array of pitches that registered between 41 mph and 78 mph on the radar gun as a 15-5 game ratcheted to historic proportion.

The Cubs did manage to out-homer the Reds 3-2, with Nico Hoerner, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ each going deep for the Cubs.

Even better for the 18-26 North Siders: They have Friday off.

