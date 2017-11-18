A pair of Chicago Cubs prospects will hope to bring their team a title on Saturday as the Mesa Solar Sox try to win their second consecutive Arizona Fall League crown.

The Solar Sox, who have some of the top prospects in all of baseball, will send Cubs prospect Alec Mills to the mound as he looks to help the team to victory. Mills, who posted a 2.57 ERA in seven starts at the minor league level this season, has a 1-3 record and a 3.91 ERA in six starts for the Solar Sox this fall.

Mills will be joined on the field by left fielder Charcer Burks, who will bat eighth for the Solar Sox on Saturday. Burks has seven doubles and seven RBI for the Solar Sox this fall, but has also struck out 19 times in 72 at-bats for the team.

The duo will be joined by other top prospects like Washington Nationals phenom Victor Robles, who will bat lead-off and play center field for Mesa.

Last season, the Solar Sox beat the Surprise Saguaros in the title game thanks to the exploits of Ian Happ. The dynamic slugger homered from both sides of the plate in the game, leading Mesa to a 6-1 triumph in the contest.

The Solar Sox, who won the league’s East Division for the second straight year, will take on the Peoria Javelinas in the championship game, which will air on MLB Network beginning at 2 p.m.