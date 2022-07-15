Cubs' Prospects Jordan Wicks, DJ Herz Promoted to Double-A

Top Cubs pitching prospects Wicks, Herz promoted originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
A pair of the Cubs' most heralded pitching prospects are moving up the farm system.
Lefties Jordan Wicks and DJ Herz have been promoted from Single-A South Bend to Double-A Tennessee.
Wicks and Herz are two of the Cubs' most promising pitching prospects. Both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline rank them as the Nos. 7 and 9 overall prospects in the farm system.
Wicks, the Cubs' 2021 first-round pick, is coming off a dominant 10-strikeout performance Tuesday. Over his last three outings, he's allowed just six hits, three walks and one earned run in 15 innings, striking out 21.
The 22-year-old holds a 3.65 ERA across 16 starts this season, striking out 86 with 17 walks in 66 2/3 innings.
Herz, an eighth-round pick in 2019, holds a 2.26 ERA in 17 starts this season. He's struck out 99 with 37 walks in 63 2/3 innings.
In a dominant five-inning, scoreless performance last month, the 21-year-old struck out a career-high 12 batters.