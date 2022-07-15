Cubs' Prospects Jordan Wicks, DJ Herz Promoted to Double-A

Top Cubs pitching prospects Wicks, Herz promoted originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A pair of the Cubs' most heralded pitching prospects are moving up the farm system.

Lefties Jordan Wicks and DJ Herz have been promoted from Single-A South Bend to Double-A Tennessee.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wicks and Herz are two of the Cubs' most promising pitching prospects. Both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline rank them as the Nos. 7 and 9 overall prospects in the farm system.

⚾️FRIDAY TRANSACTIONS⚾️



Congratulations to #SBCubs left-handers DJ Herz (@DavidjohnHerz) and Jordan Wicks (@jordan_wicks99), who have each been promoted to @smokiesbaseball!



RHP Luis Devers will make the start against the @peoriachiefs on Sunday afternoon in place of Wicks. pic.twitter.com/ESxn8GmffV — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) July 15, 2022

Wicks, the Cubs' 2021 first-round pick, is coming off a dominant 10-strikeout performance Tuesday. Over his last three outings, he's allowed just six hits, three walks and one earned run in 15 innings, striking out 21.

The 22-year-old holds a 3.65 ERA across 16 starts this season, striking out 86 with 17 walks in 66 2/3 innings.

Herz, an eighth-round pick in 2019, holds a 2.26 ERA in 17 starts this season. He's struck out 99 with 37 walks in 63 2/3 innings.

In a dominant five-inning, scoreless performance last month, the 21-year-old struck out a career-high 12 batters.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.