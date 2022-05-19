Cubs' prospect Ed Howard undergoes hip surgery Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs prospect Ed Howard had surgery Thursday on his badly injured left hip, and the organization remained hopeful he’ll make a full recovery in time for spring training.

"Obviously, it’s a really serious injury,” team president Jed Hoyer said Thursday before the Cubs opened a series against the Diamondbacks, declining to provide specifics “just because I’ll get them somewhat wrong.

“The early prognosis is really good as far as a comeback. But that’s going to be a comeback after a lot of rehab and a lot of time.”

The Cubs did not have an update on Howard's condition Thursday night after the surgery.

Howard, 20, was injured trying to elude a tag on a wide throw to first base in the ninth inning of a game for Single-A South Bend on May 10, twisting to his left as he strode full speed across the bag, then tumbling past the bag, in visible pain.

Howard, one of the stars on the Jackie Robinson West team from Chicago that played in the 2014 Little League World Series championship game, already has missed one full minor-league season because of 2020 pandemic-canceled season, playing a total of 103 professional career games.

“I know he’s in good spirits,” Hoyer said. “But he’s got a real road ahead of him. And you feel for him.

“I think he gained the most strength of anyone in that rookie camp we had this winter [for top prospects]. His exit velocities were way up, his contact rate was up. He was playing really good defense. It was exciting to see him having that kind of year early on.”

After a slow week or two to start the season, Howard was 16-for-50 (.320) in his last 14 games with five walks and an .832 OPS.

“For him to get hurt, the timing was really bad — but I guess the timing for that is always bad,” Hoyer said. “The good thing is it sounds like the prognosis is for a full recovery.”

