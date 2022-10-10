Cubs Prospect Ed Howard ‘Doing Well' in Rehab From Hip Injury

Cubs' Ed Howard 'doing well' in rehab from hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jed Hoyer offered an encouraging update on Ed Howard as the 2020 Cubs first-round pick continues to rehab a serious left hip injury.

“He's starting to move around well. He looks good,” Hoyer said at his end-of-season press conference Monday.

Howard, 20, underwent season-ending surgery in May after badly hurting his hip on a freak baserunning play. He stumbled running to first base trying to avoid a tag on a throw that sailed up the line.

Hoyer said he and general manager Carter Hawkins will look to visit Howard in the offseason ahead of Howard's hopeful return to the field come spring training.

“Obviously, we knew the injury was a long road, but he's worked like crazy to come back,” Hoyer added Monday.

“We're excited to see him on the field soon and see him in spring training. But sounds like he's doing well.”

Howard, a Chicagoland native drafted out of Mount Carmel, spent his entire 2021 debut campaign with Low-A Myrtle Beach, following the canceled 2020 minor league season.

He opened 2022 at High-A South Bend and hit .244 with a .323 on-base percentage in 23 games.

After a slow start, he hit .320 (16-for-50) with a .382 OBP over his final 14 games.

