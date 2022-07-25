Cubs Prospect Brailyn Marquez Out for Season After Shoulder Surgery

Shoulder surgery ends Cubs' Marquez' 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Brailyn Marquez underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last month, Cubs VP of player development Jared Banner said Monday.

Marquez underwent surgical debridement procedure on his left shoulder. Banner said the Cubs expect him to make a full recovery.

“It was something that had kind of been lingering for a while with both the throwing program and off the mound,” Banner added.

“Ultimately, it was something that we had to do.”

It’s the latest bump in the road for Marquez — the former consensus top Cubs prospect who’s had a challenging few years of lost developmental time due to injury setbacks.

He hasn’t pitched since making his MLB debut in the regular season finale of the shortened 60-game 2020 campaign.

The 23-year-old lefty was delayed in 2021 spring training after a positive COVID-19 test. He strained his shoulder once he began ramping up and ultimately missed the entire season.

Marquez, who dealt with myocarditis in 2021, was also delayed in 2022 spring training due to a positive COVID test.

He’s pitched 104 1/3 innings of game action since 2019, and all but 2/3 of those innings came in Single-A.

