Cubs' Prospect Alexander Canario to Miss Start of Season With Injury

LAS VEGAS — As quickly as the Cubs looked like they had a couple more promising outfield prospects on the cusp of contributing in the majors next year, Brennen Davis and slugger Alexander Canario suffered recent injuries in the same time frame.

Davis, who missed much of the 2022 season because of a back injury, had his Arizona Fall League season derailed by what farm director Jared Banner called “general soreness.” Despite being shut down, Banner said Davis is expected to be at full strength by the start of spring training.

But Canario, who led the organization with 37 home runs this season, suffered a more serious injury Oct. 27 during Dominican Winter League play that requires multiple surgeries and is expected sideline him beyond the start of next season, Banner said.

“I can’t give you a specific timeline, but he won’t be ready to start the season,” said Banner.

Canario, who was acquired with Caleb Kilian from the Giants in the deadline trade last year for Kris Bryant, had surgery last week on his fractured left ankle and is scheduled for surgery this week on his left shoulder, which was dislocated in the freak base-running mishap.

Canario had surgery on the same shoulder in November 2020 for a torn labrum after another dislocation.

“He had a really amazing season in many respects, and to see him go down like that, it hurts us all. I know it’s devastating to him as well,” Banner said. “At this point we have some of the world’s best doctors and rehab people, and we’ll get him back to where he was in due time.”

The right-handed hitting Canario, 22, hit .252 with an .899 OPS and 97 RBIs in 125 games at three minor-league levels for the Cubs this season.

He was hurt trying to beat out an infield grounder, hitting the bag wrong, turning his ankle and then landing awkwardly on his shoulder.

“It’s tough to see just because of the great season he had and how much pain he was in,” Banner said. “But we expect him back at some point next year, back to his normal self. We expect a full recovery."

