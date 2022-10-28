Cubs prospect Alexander Canario badly injures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario badly hurt his left ankle Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League.

Canario was hurt running to first base. His left ankle rolled inward as his foot hit the bag, and he appeared in visible pain after stumbling to the ground.

Canario, who’s playing for the Águilas Cibaeñas, was helped off the field.

The Cubs say it’s too early to know how big of a setback the injury is. Canario will head to Chicago to be evaluated by the team’s doctors.

A doctor who tweeted in Spanish he treated Canario after the injury said he has a serious ankle fracture and dislocated left shoulder.

Canario, whom the Cubs acquired with pitching prospect Caleb Kilian in the 2021 Kris Bryant trade, is coming off a stellar 2022 minor-league season in which he ascended from High-A to Double-A to Triple-A.

He hit a combined .252/.343/.556 with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs and is ranked the Cubs’ No. 9 prospect by MLB.com.

