Cubs Promoting Matt Swarmer for MLB Debut in Brewers Doubleheader

Cubs promoting Swarmer for MLB debut in Brewers DH originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's not Caleb Kilian, but the Cubs will call up a pitcher to make his MLB and start in Monday's doubleheader vs. the Brewers.

The Cubs are calling up Matt Swarmer from Triple-A Iowa, and he'll pitch Game 1 of the twinbill.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Swarmer, 28, is in his sixth season pitching for the Cubs organization after they drafted him in the 16th round in 2019.

He reached Triple-A Iowa in 2019 and, in his third season there, is off to a good start in 2022. Swarmer holds a 2.08 ERA through nine appearances (five starts) and has struck out 42 batters vs. 14 walks in 39 innings.

He's gone at least five innings in his last three starts, including 5 2/3 innings on May 10 — when he struck out 10 batters and allowed two runs, one hit and two walks.

Swarmer is not currently on the 40-man roster.

The Cubs are in a grueling stretch in which they are scheduled to play 11 games in nine days. With a doubleheader also scheduled Saturday against the Cardinals, they have a ton of innings to cover, and they won't have Wade Miley — who they placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday.

“We’ve got a lot of innings to cover," manager David Ross said. “We’ve got some guys banged up.

"We’ll try to do the best we can to cover those and map them out as good as we possibly can and see where guys are at."

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.