Cubs Promote Top Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to High-A South Bend

Pete Crow-Armstrong is moving on up.

The Cubs are promoting Crow-Armstrong, their No. 3 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, to High-A South Bend.

Crow-Armstrong has been red-hot at the plate for low-A Myrtle Beach, batting .354/.443/.557 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 38 games. He also put together a 15-game hitting streak from late-April to early-May.

Crow-Armstrong, 20, is considered the top outfielder defensively in the Cubs' farm system and a potential key piece to the "next great Cubs team." They acquired him from the Mets at the trade deadline last summer for Javy Báez.

This is Crow-Armstrong's first full minor-league season. New York drafted him in the first round in 2020, when the minor-league season was canceled, and his 2021 season was cut short after six games due to a shoulder injury.

