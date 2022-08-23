Cubs Promote Alexander Canario, Miguel Amaya Injury, Alzolay Debut

Cubs minor-league roundup: Amaya, Canario, Wicks, Alzolay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs catching prospect Miguel Amaya dislocated his left ring finger, but it doesn’t look like it will sideline him long.

Cubs VP of player development Jared Banner said Amaya, who exited Double-A Tennessee’s game early on Friday, is considered day-to-day.

“He'll probably be out a week, maybe,” Banner said Monday. “Something like that. I'd expect him maybe to miss this series and then be back next series if everything goes well.”

Amaya is exclusively DH-ing this season after making his 2022 debut last month following offseason Tommy John surgery.

He exited after his second at-bat Friday, when he was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double.

Yeah this is no good. Amaya left the game with a trainer, holding his left hand. https://t.co/AOjwmkPSgI pic.twitter.com/hh1D3kiNau — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) August 20, 2022

Amaya, the Cubs’ No. 16 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, is hitting .240/.350/.375 in 31 games between rookie ball and Tennessee this season.

He’s hit .254/.354/.373 with a homer and 10 RBIs in 19 games for the Smokies.

Now, a look at other news and nuggets on some of the biggest names in the Cubs’ farm system.

Alexander Canario promoted

Both halves of the Cubs’ return for Kris Bryant have reached Triple-A, with the organization promoting outfielder Alexander Canario to the Iowa Cubs this week.

Canario came over from the Giants with Caleb Kilian last summer in the Bryant trade. He’s had a breakout 2022 season that’s seen him rise to the ninth-ranked prospect in the Cubs’ system, per MLB Pipeline.

Canario has hit 31 home runs between High-A and Double-A this season. But just as impressive is he cut his strikeout rate from 35 percent with South Bend to 26 percent with Tennessee.

“Obviously, the power jumps out to you,” Banner said of Canario. “That's what you read about on Twitter all the time. But I think it's his ability to cut down on strikeouts during the season this year that stood out to us.

A GRAND SLAM FROM ALEXANDER CANARIO!!! 9-3 SMOKIES. pic.twitter.com/uPJyQfEU6M — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) August 13, 2022

“When you see that maturity at the plate develop, that's when it's time to give a guy a reward for that. That’s what moving him to Triple-A is.”

Jordan Wicks pulled from start

Jordan Wicks left his most recent start on Saturday after one inning in a “very precautionary” move, Banner said.

“Just playing it safe,” Banner said of the Cubs’ No. 5 prospect (Pipeline) and 2021 first-round pick. “We don’t have any major causes for concern right now.

“We're hopeful that he'll be back at some point soon.”

Wicks was promoted to Double-A Tennessee last month.

Adbert Alzolay makes 2022 debut

Adbert Alzolay made his first appearance in nearly a year on Monday, beginning a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League.

Alzolay, who’s missed the entire season to date with a right shoulder strain, threw three innings for the ACL Cubs, allowing a run and three hits while hitting two batters.

“Things look good. Built back up. Threw I think 56 pitches,” manager David Ross said. “He’s getting some length and stretched out, felt good.

“Said he felt stronger as the outing went on, so all positives. Just looking forward to him working his way back and being able to get back on the bump at this level soon.”

After 11 months feels so good to do the things that makes me happy .. 🙌🙌🙌🙌 praise the Lord .. — Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) August 23, 2022

The ACL ends Tuesday, so Alzolay will continue his rehab assignment at another level.

