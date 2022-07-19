Cubs President Jed Hoyer Sells Ravenswood Home

Cubs president Hoyer sells Ravenswood home originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs president Jed Hoyer sold his Ravenswood home this month.

But rest assured, Cubs fans. Hoyer is not leaving the team. He's just moving to another place in the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hoyer and his family purchased the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home in June 2019.

The house sold for $3.5 million on July 15 after being listed back in March of this year.

He was the Cubs general manager from 2011-20 and was promoted to team president in November 2020 after Theo Epstein resigned.

The 7,500-square-foot home was listed for $3.65 million. Here are a few photos from the listing.

Lowe Group Chicago

Lowe Group Chicago

Lowe Group Chicago

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.