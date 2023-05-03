Cubs Place Yan Gomes on Concussion List, Recall Assad

Cubs place Yan Gomes on concussion list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move, placing catcher Yan Gomes on MLB’s concussion list.

Gomes was hit in the head while catching in the first inning of Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. He was able to take his next at-bat, but was then pulled from the game in the second inning.

After being termed day-to-day as he was evaluated, the Cubs made the decision to place him on the concussion list prior to Wednesday’s game. The move was made retroactive to May 2, meaning that he will be eligible to come off that list on May 9.

Gomes has been an offensive revelation for the Cubs this season, with five home runs and 13 RBI’s in 71 plate appearances. He’s slashing .294/.310/.529, with his loss putting a serious dent in the team’s offensive production.

The Cubs had called up Miguel Amaya from Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday to serve as the club’s backup catcher. Tucker Barnhart got the start on Tuesday, and will once again be behind the plate and batting ninth on Wednesday night against Washington.

In a corresponding roster move, the Cubs have recalled pitcher Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa. Assad has a 9.82 ERA in three appearances with the big league Cubs this season, giving up two home runs and eight runs in all in 7.1 innings of work.

He has been much better in the minor leagues, with a 3.38 ERA in three starts. He has 10 strikeouts in 10.2 innings of work.

