Cubs Place Seiya Suzuki on Injured List, Call Up Brandon Hughes

Cubs lose Suzuki (finger) to IL, call up Hughes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After the Cubs' 7-6 loss in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader vs. the Brewers, manager David Ross was asked how Seiya Suzuki came out of his pregame activities.

"Not great," Ross said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A little over an hour later, Suzuki — who sprained his left ring finger against the Reds last week — was placed on the 10-day injured list.

The move is retroactive to Friday. The Cubs called up Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move and designated Robert Gsellman for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Suzuki hurt his finger stealing second base Thursday in Cincinnati, eventually leaving the game. He tested it during pregame activities over the weekend and again Monday, but has not played since Thursday.

He was seen throwing in the outfielder after the first game of Monday's doubleheader.

Suzuki, the National League Rookie of the Month in April, is hitting .245/.344/.432 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 41 games this season.

The Cubs returned Hughes to Iowa Saturday after an impressive first stint in the big-leagues. The outfielder-turned-reliever holds a 2.57 ERA in five appearances with nine strikeouts (one walk) in seven innings.

The Cubs called up Gsellman from Iowa May 3. he holds a 4.70 ERA in eight appearances this season.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.