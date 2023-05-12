Cubs place Nico Hoerner on IL with hamstring strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have placed second baseman Nico Hoerner on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 9, for a left hamstring strain sustained during Monday night's game at Wrigley Field against the St. Louis Cardinals. In a corresponding move, the Cubs have recalled utility man Miles Mastrobuoni from AAA Iowa to take Hoerner's roster spot, the team announced.

The #Cubs today made the following roster moves:



-INF Nico Hoerner placed on the 10-day IL (retroactive to May 9) with a left hamstring strain

-Recalled INF Miles Mastrobuoni from @IowaCubs

-Activated LHP Brandon Hughes from the 15-day IL

-Optioned RHP Javier Assad to Iowa pic.twitter.com/3G35CqMbxf — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 12, 2023

Additionally, the Cubs have reinstated their bullpen's lone left-handed arm, Brandon Hughes, from the injured list. Swingman right-hander Javier Assad has been optioned to AAA Iowa.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Hoerner's placement on the IL is tough news for Cubs fans, as the infielder picked up from his strong start last season to a scorching start in 2023.

In 35 games, Hoerner has posted a .303/.348/.395 offensive stat line, with 46 hits and 12 stolen bases to go along with 19 RBI. Hoerner has also shown his strength with the glove, accumulating 0.6 defensive wins above replacement thus far, according to Baseball Reference.

As for Mastrobuoni, Friday's call-up marks the 27-year-old's second go-around with the big-league squad thus far in 2023.

Appearing in eight games for the Cubs so far, Mastrobuoni was 4-for-20 with a double and a stolen base. While Mastrobuoni may see some time at 2B with Hoerner's absence, it is Christopher Morel getting the nod at the position to kick off the Cubs' weekend series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Brandon Hughes is also on his second stint with the big-league team this year, and looks to provide the Cubs with a reliable left-handed arm, a role he filled in 2022.

Through five appearances this season, Hughes has struck out nine hitters in 5.2 innings, recording a loss with a 3.18 ERA.

Assad will head to back to AAA Iowa where he will likely get more work in the starting rotation, as the Cubs look to evaluate the right-hander's potential as a future starter.

In five games with the Cubs this year, Assad is 0-2 with six walks and 10 strikeouts in 17.2 innings of work. Assad has made one start thus far in 2023 for the Cubs.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.