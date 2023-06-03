Cubs Place Left-Handed Pitcher Justin Steele on 15-Day Injured List

Cubs place LHP Justin Steele on 15-day injured list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs announced they placed starting left-handed pitcher, Justin Steele, on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm.

Steele left Wednesday's contest against the Rays with the injury, departing after the third inning. Up until that point, Steele threw three perfect innings against the Rays.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

RELATED: Justin Steele leaves 3-inning perfect game with forearm injury

Before nothing the final out of the inning, David Ross and the Cubs' trainer visited him on the mound. Ross mentioned after the game the Cubs were comfortable with him closing out the inning.

After the game, Ross said Steele's departure was strictly precautionary. Steele received imaging on Thursday and was diagnosed with a forearm strain. Ross said initially he believed the injury was mainly "tightness."

"It just kind of confirmed where we were at,” Steele said to The Athletic about the injury. "We still feel like it was a good decision to get me out of the game before we went out there and made things worse. It was really good news to hear that it was just a mild strain of the muscle. That’s what we wanted to hear."

In conjunction with sending Steele to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, the Cubs recalled catcher Miguel Amaya.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.