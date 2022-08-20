Cubs Place Keegan Thompson on IL, Recall Anderson Espinoza

Cubs place Keegan Thompson (back) on IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs placed Keegan Thompson on the 15-day injured list Saturday with low back tightness, recalling Anderson Espinoza from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Thompson, who’s nearing his career-high for innings pitched at any professional level, has labored in recent outings. In Friday’s start against the Brewers, he allowed five runs, six hits (three homers) and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, throwing 71 pitches.

It followed his start last weekend against the Reds in which he threw 70 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.

He felt the back issue throughout Friday's start.

“The main thing is like, you've seen the last couple outings,” manager David Ross said Saturday. “I think the fatigue of the lower half, tightening up the back, all that stuff is not shocking that it happened, right?

“It’s affecting his pitching. Is it something we're super long term concerned about? No, it's not.”

Thompson has thrown 104 1/3 innings this season, the second-most of his career behind the 129 2/3 he threw between High-A and Double-A in 2018.

He was asked after Friday’s outing if he’s feeling that physically at this point in the season.

“Sure, but I'm not going to use that as an excuse to why I haven't been throwing well,” Thompson said. “I've just got to work through that, and if I'm tired work a little harder.”

Thompson instead will get a chance to reset and take a breather with a little over six weeks left in the season.

“Being able to like, ‘Okay, it makes a lot of sense to make sure we take care of this, this doesn’t pop up to be something major, take a break,’” Ross said. “Let's just get you on the IL, make sure the back comes back, get the legs back underneath you.

“We’ll get him back out there in some capacity is our hope, and I think we have a lot of confidence in that. As much as he wants to keep going and doing that, I think it just makes some sense.”

The Cubs’ next scheduled off day isn’t until Sept. 1, and they’re in a stretch of playing 20 games in 19 days, including Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Cardinals.

How they fill Thompson’s rotation spot is still to-be determined, but they will "probably grab somebody from the minor leagues," Ross said.

Wade Miley, who's made three rehab starts with Iowa this month, was slated to throw a bullpen Friday but didn't as his shoulder wasn't getting loose. The Cubs training staff was set to evaluate him Saturday.

