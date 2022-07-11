Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Continues Sharp Rise Up Prospect Rankings

Crow-Armstrong continues sharp rise up prospect rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs have a new No. 1 overall prospect, and it's not Brennen Davis.

That's at least according to the midseason top 100 prospect rankings Baseball America unveiled Monday. Pete Crow-Armstrong is the highest-ranked Cub on the list, checking in at No. 34.

Davis (No. 47), Cristian Hernandez (78) and Caleb Kilian (82) are the other Cubs included.

Although Baseball America still ranks Davis as the No. 1 prospect on the Cubs' top 30 list, that has not been updated to reflect the fresh top 100 list released Monday.

Davis has only played 22 games this season after undergoing back surgery recently, hence the drop.

Crow-Armstrong, who was acquired in the Javy Báez trade last summer, has had a sharp rise up Baseball America's rankings. He was not featured in the top 100 before the season.

The 20-year-old, who recently was selected to play in the upcoming All-Star Futures Game, is having a strong season between low-A Myrtle Beach and High-A South Bend — holding a combined .320/.384/.538 slash line in 60 games.

He got off to a slow start with South Bend before missing two weeks due to a hand injury.

In 13 games since returning, he's hitting .316/.333/.544 with two doubles, four triples and a home run.

