Cubs' Patrick Wisdom Makes Case for 2022 Home Run Derby

Cubs’ Wisdom makes case for Home Run Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With two home runs on the night already, Patrick Wisdom went for the hat trick in his final plate appearance Thursday vs. the Reds.

“I’ll be honest. I tried,” the Cubs third baseman said of his eighth-inning trip to the plate, when position player Max Schrock was on the mound for Cincinnati.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Wisdom had to settle for a single and his fifth career multi-homer game in the Cubs’ 15-7 win.

But imagine how times he’d go deep on a platform like that matchup vs. Schrock.

Hello, home run derby?

“If they called, I would definitely answer the phone,” Wisdom said.

Wisdom and his pure power is almost too perfect of a fit for the derby. He entered Thursday 27th among qualified hitters in at-bats per home run.

That’s even with a 14-game homer drought (June 4-20) on his stat sheet.

Last season, when Wisdom needed only 105 games to set the Cubs’ rookie home run record, his 8.3 at-bats per home run would have ranked first in baseball — if he had the qualifying number of ABs.

Fernando Tatís Jr. actually ranked first at 11.4, followed by Shohei Ohtani with 11.7.

Wisdom is up to 16 home runs this season, and Thursday’s effort included his second career grand slam that landed on Waveland Ave. in a six-RBI night.

It's worth four runs when you hit it that far. #DailyWisdom pic.twitter.com/tDnEoHBCBq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 1, 2022

For what it’s worth, hitters in the derby earn extra time when they hit the ball over a specific distance.

Wisdom's two homers Thursday traveled a combined 798 feet.

Whether he winds up in Los Angeles this month, Wisdom appreciates finishing eighth among third basemen in NL All-Star voting.

“There’s 30 other third basemen,” Wisdom said. “To be top 10, that’s pretty cool. I’m honored by all the people that voted for me.”

But getting him to LA could be as simple as one phone call.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.