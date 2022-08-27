Cubs' Patrick Wisdom Heads to Injured List With Finger Sprain

Cubs place Wisdom on IL with sprained finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The finger injury Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom sustained last weekend against the Brewers has landed him on the injured list.

The Cubs placed Wisdom on the 10-day IL Saturday with a sprained left ring finger, a move retroactive to Friday, and recalled Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Wisdom initially hurt the finger on a slide into home plate last Saturday against Milwaukee. His X-rays came back negative, and he played in three games this week, last on Thursday against the Cardinals.

Wisdom, who's getting an extended look at first base down the stretch this season, is hitting .217/.311/.438 with 22 home runs (most on the Cubs) and 58 RBIs.

Rivas has appeared in 71 games this season, hitting .232/.313/.316.

