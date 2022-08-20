Cubs' Patrick Wisdom (Finger) to Undergo X-Rays After Slide

Cubs' Wisdom to undergo X-rays on finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Wisdom was slated to undergo X-rays on his left ring finger after sliding into home plate Saturday against the Brewers.

"We'll get X-rays," Cubs manager David Ross said. "We'll get him checked out and see how he is [Sunday]."

Wisdom attempted to score the winning run in the 11th inning when Nick Madrigal hit a groundball to Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames.

He was tagged out by catcher Victor Caratini and walked off the field in visible pain, holding the finger.

Patrick Wisdom exited the field with an apparent injury following a tag at home. pic.twitter.com/gFGSeZeYSQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 20, 2022

The injury came only moments after Wisdom hit a game-tying RBI double to open the 11th inning.

Moments after the injury, Willson Contreras hit a walk-off RBI single.

