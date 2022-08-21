Cubs' Patrick Wisdom Finger Injury Day-To-Day After X-Rays Negative

Provisional Wisdom: Cubs IF day-to-day; X-rays negative originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

About an hour before Sunday’s game against the Brewers, Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom said his jammed left ring finger felt better, grabbed his batting gloves and headed to the indoor batting cage to see if he was well enough to hit.

Whether Wisdom yet avoids an injured-list stint, Sunday’s pregame work already looked leaps and bounds better than the prognosis appeared Saturday when he jammed the hand on a slide at the plate and left the game in visible pain.

“It’s just wait and see, a day-to-day process,” manager David Ross said Sunday after x-ray results were negative for a fracture and suggested no structural damage.

“We’ll let him get treatment all day today, and if he feels good today, we’ll use him off the bench,” Ross said. “I don’t think it’s something that will affect throwing; it’s on the other hand. We should be all right. Just kind of ‘as tolerated’ probably.”

Wisdom, who broke the franchise rookie record with 28 home runs last year, leads the club this season in homers (22) and RBIs (58).

Primarily a third baseman, Wisdom has gotten an extended look this month at first base as the Cubs try to get a jump on planning for next season. A glove-hand injury could impact that part of his game.

