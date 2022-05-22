Cubs' P.J. Higgins Taking Nothing for Granted After Major Injury

Cubs’ Higgins taking nothing for granted after major injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The last 12 months have put some things into perspective for Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins.

“Honestly, after getting hurt last year and being injured, I've just been happy being able to play baseball,” Higgins said.

Higgins, whom the Cubs called up Sunday for extra catching depth while Willson Contreras rests a hamstring injury, made his big-league debut last May.

He appeared in nine games before his season was cut short in early June. Higgins landed on the injured list with a forearm strain and underwent season-ending elbow surgery.

Higgins wasn’t able to throw until November and, to be cautious, didn’t resume hitting until a little after that. It was his first time he was out an extended period due to injury, which he called, “mentally draining.”

He became a free agent last November but quickly rejoined the Cubs on a minor-league deal.

“It definitely puts it in perspective of what you're going to do after baseball and stuff like that,” Higgins said of being sidelined for as long as he was last season.

“You definitely think about it. Being able to come back, and come back with the Cubs, it’s a privilege. Just being able to go out and play baseball every day, I was honored, so I didn't take it for granted.”

Higgins has made the most of the opportunity. In 22 games with Iowa this season, he’s posted a .417/.500/.569 slash line.

He drew the start Sunday against the Diamondbacks and hit a three-run triple into the right field corner in his plate appearance.

“He’s always nice to have around,” manager David Ross said. “Did a really nice job for us last year behind the plate. He’s an organizational guy that you have a lot of confidence when he’s behind the dish.

“He’s having a great year down in Triple-A. Pitchers love throwing to him. A guy who definitely puts a smile on your face when he’s around. He’s a hard worker and does anything we ask.”

What’s been the key to Higgins’ Triple-A success this season? For one, he got contact lenses.

“I saw the ball well, but I see the ball a lot better with two eyes,” Higgins joked. “There’s definitely a difference.

“I can tell my one eye to the other, so I finally settled in. I fixed my arm, and I was like, ‘Might as well fix my eyes, too.’”

It’s unclear how long Higgins will be up with the Cubs, which is dependent on how much time Contreras misses.

But he’s taking nothing for granted this season.

“I'm just happy to get back, playing in Iowa, and happy to be up here and just do what I can to help the team win,” Higgins said.

