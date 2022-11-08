Cubs Owners Ricketts Will Not Bid for Liverpool FC Club

By Tim Stebbins

Ricketts family will not bid for Liverpool FC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Despite loose speculation the Ricketts family could have interest in buying Liverpool FC, the Cubs owners will not be making a bid, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported.

Fenway Sports Group, which in addition to Liverpool owns the Red Sox, has put the Premier League club up for sale, according to multiple reports.

The Ricketts family has expressed interest in owning a soccer team in the past. They attempted to buy Chelsea FC earlier this year and looked into buying controlling interest in AC Milan in 2018.

