Cubs, Outfielder Jason Heyward to Part Ways — for Now

Cubs, Jason Heyward to part ways — for now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Heyward’s playing career with the Cubs will end after this season as Jed Hoyer announced the team plans to release the veteran outfielder following the 2022 campaign.

But as far as Heyward’s future with the Cubs down the line, stay tuned.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We've actually even talked about that a little bit, too,” said Hoyer when asked about Heyward being part of the organization in some capacity after his playing career ends.

RELATED: Release Heyward? Nope — make him part of next Cubs core

Heyward, one of the last links to the Cubs’ 2016 championship team, has one year remaining on the eight-year, $184 million contract he signed leading into that curse-busting season.

He wants to play in 2023, Hoyer said, and by releasing him, he’ll have a full offseason to land with a new club.

But it’s evident the 33-year-old has left an indelible mark on the franchise in his seven seasons with the Cubs.

Heyward is a respected voice and leader in the clubhouse who’s heavily involved in the Chicagoland community. The Jason Heyward Baseball Academy broke ground in North Austin last summer.

Even with Monday’s announcement, the Cubs want Heyward to be around the rest of this season because of the intangibles he brings in the clubhouse as a seasoned veteran on a roster with many up-and-coming players.

And while they decided it’s time to part ways with him as a player as they look to the future during this rebuild, the Cubs want him to be involved with the organization whenever he hangs up his spikes.

RELATED: Why Cubs decided time to move on from Heyward

Said Hoyer: “He's in the community, his leadership with the young players, the way he goes about everything on a day-to-day basis, the way he prepares to play, the way he prepares in the offseason are all top notch.

“I think he really can provide a real resource for young players going forward. I'd welcome that, but I know he wants to play after this year.

“I always tell people, make sure you know you're retired, make sure you know you're done. I think he's definitely not there, and so I know he'll want to catch on with someone. I hope for his sake, he has something left, because I think he has a lot to offer.”

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.