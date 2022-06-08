Cubs-Orioles Game Postponed by Rain in Baltimore

By Gordon Wittenmyer

Cubs-Orioles postponed by rain in Baltimore originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

BALTIMORE -- Heavy rain postponed Wednesday's finale of a two-game series between the Cubs and Orioles at Camden Yards.

The teams announced they'll make up the game Aug. 18 at 2:05 p.m. (CT), the day after the Cubs conclude a series in nearby Washington.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Marcus Stroman was scheduled to start Wednesday for the Cubs, who have a scheduled off day Thursday before opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

The Orioles beat the Cubs 9-3 in Tuesdays opener of the interleague series.

Local

Richard Daley 4 mins ago

Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley Hospitalized Wednesday, Officials Say

OEMC 15 mins ago

Chicago Officials Ask People Report ‘Suspicious Activity' Amid Old Town Art Fair, Blues Fest, Weekend Events

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us