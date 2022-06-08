Cubs-Orioles Game Postponed by Rain in Baltimore

Cubs-Orioles postponed by rain in Baltimore originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

BALTIMORE -- Heavy rain postponed Wednesday's finale of a two-game series between the Cubs and Orioles at Camden Yards.

The teams announced they'll make up the game Aug. 18 at 2:05 p.m. (CT), the day after the Cubs conclude a series in nearby Washington.

Marcus Stroman was scheduled to start Wednesday for the Cubs, who have a scheduled off day Thursday before opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

The Orioles beat the Cubs 9-3 in Tuesdays opener of the interleague series.

