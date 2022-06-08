Cubs-Orioles delayed by rain in Baltimore originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
BALTIMORE -- Heavy rain delayed the start of Wednesday's finale of a two-game series between the Cubs and Orioles at Camden Yards.
Marcus Stroman was scheduled to start Wednesday for the Cubs, who have a scheduled off day Thursday before opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.
The Orioles beat the Cubs 9-3 in Tuesdays opener of the interleague series.
Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.
Local
Copyright RSN