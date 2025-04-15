Cubs option top prospect to Triple-A Iowa amid flurry of roster moves

After a tough 10-4 loss at the hands of the San Diego Padres Monday night, the Chicago Cubs made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Tuesday night's contest, including sending a top prospect down to Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs announced they optioned Matt Shaw to Iowa and placed reliever Eli Morgan on the 15-day injured list with an elbow impingement.

In corresponding moves, the Cubs recalled right-hander Daniel Palencia and lefty Luke Little Iowa, while activating Vidal Bruján from the 10-day IL.

Additionally, right-hander Nate Pearson was also optioned to Iowa.

In 18 games to start his MLB career, 23-year-old Matt Shaw has gone 10-for-58 with 11 runs, one double and one home run with 10 walks.

As for Pearson, the option comes after a disastrous start to the 2025 season, with the righty posting a 10.38 ERA over eight appearances and 8.2 innings, allowing seven walks, 13 hits and 10 earned runs.

The Cubs will turn to Little and Palencia, both of whom have spent time with the big league club in each of the past two seasons.

In 37 career games, Little has amassed a 2.76 ERA in 32.2 innings with 22 walks and 40 strikeouts.

Palencia has also appeared in 37 career games, with a 5.02 ERA over 43 innings, recording 26 walks and 49 strikeouts.

The Cubs will look to hand the Padres their first home loss of the season Tuesday, with first pitch slated for 8:40 p.m. local time.