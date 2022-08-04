Cubs Option David Bote to Triple-A Iowa Between Doubleheader

Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.

Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Whether the move is a merely a matter of Bote having minor-league options remaining and the Cubs needing a starting pitcher for the doubleheader, there initially is no telling how long he’ll stay with Iowa.

The Cubs infield is full of flexibility between Nico Hoerner, Patrick Wisdom, Christopher Morel and Zach McKinstry — all of whom can play at least two positions. Morel and McKinstry can play a handful, including outfield.

Bote has flexibility too; he can play second and third base and has seen time at first this year.

But finding everyone the requisite number of at-bats figured to be a challenge, and Nick Madrigal also is part of that infield picture.

Madrigal returned from the injured list this week after close to two months, and the Cubs want to get him consistent playing time.

The same goes for McKinstry, who can play shortstop, second and third base and the corner outfield spots.

The designated hitter offers the Cubs additional flexibility, including with Madrigal, who otherwise is exclusively a second baseman.

“It’s important to get Nick through the season healthy and continue to get him at-bats consistently so he can continue to work through this year coming back from a major injury,” manager David Ross said before Game 1 on Thursday.

Contributing from St. Louis: Gordon Wittenmyer

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.