Cubs option Ben Brown to Triple-A Iowa, activate Porter Hodge

After a rough start Monday night in St. Louis that pushed his ERA above six, the Chicago Cubs have optioned right-hander Ben Brown to Triple-A Iowa as they look to bounce back Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the North Siders have reinstated reliver Porter Hodge from the 15-day injured list after missing over a month with an oblique injury.

Though Brown has shown flashes of greatness with the Cubs in 2025, the righty's command suffered greatly in Monday night's loss, with the hurler's primary two-pitch repertoire of fastball and curveball being exploited by one of the league's better offenses.

While Brown leads the club with 91 strikeouts in 79.1 innings of work, he has surrendered 94 hits and 54 earned runs in that time, offsetting a solid 7.5% walk rate with a 1.525 WHIP.

As for Hodge, the hard-throwing reliever looks to make his first appearance since May 18, aiming to replicate the results seen in 2024 from the right-hander.

Last year, Hodge pitched to a 1.88 ERA over 43 innings, recording nine saves and 52 strikeouts in 39 appearances with the team.

Hodge saw more of a mixed bag in 2025 prior to his injury, with a 5.12 ERA over 19.1 innings with 11 walks and 19 strikeouts. However, Hodge's 4.16 FIP suggest that he ran into some bad luck early on this year.

The Cubs will aim to even up the series against the Cards at Busch Stadium Tuesday night, with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. local time.