Cubs' Nico Hoerner (Triceps) Exits Finale Vs. Giants

Nico Hoerner exited Sunday's Giants-Cubs series finale in the sixth inning with right triceps tightness.

It was not immediately clear when Hoerner may have started feeling the issue, but Christopher Morel took over at shortstop entering the sixth inning.

Hoerner, one of the Cubs' steadiest all-around players this season, went 2-for-2 with a double and single before exiting to extend his hitting streak to six games. He also made an impressive jump throw from the shortstop hole for a putout.

In his breakout 2022 season, Hoerner is hitting .291/.338/.421 in 125 games while ranking sixth in baseball (second among shortstops) with 13 Outs Above Average.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

