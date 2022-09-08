Cubs' Nico Hoerner Shows Off His Michael Jordan Impression

Nico Hoerner shows off his Michael Jordan impression originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There's Air Jordan, and then there's Ground Hoerner.

OK, the latter doesn't have as good of a ring to it as the former. But as far as impressions go, Nico Hoerner has a pretty good one of an iconic Michael Jordan mannerism.

Hoerner smacked a triple in the fifth inning Thursday against the Reds for the Cubs' first hit. He slid into third base well ahead of the throw, celebrating by sticking his tongue out and smiling.

Of course, Jordan famously had a habit of sticking his tongue out during games in his illustrious NBA career. A side-by-side of the two:

Two days in a row channelling the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/sWf6X3VFyg — Corey Freedman (@corey_cubs) September 8, 2022

Whether Hoerner got a mouthful of dirt, his gesture was directed at third base coach Willie Harris — who was doing his own iconic move.

Harris always lays flat on his chest when he wants Cubs baserunners to slide into third.

