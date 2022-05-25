Cubs' Nico Hoerner Returns From IL; Yan Gomes (Oblique) to IL

Cubs' Hoerner returns from IL as Yan Gomes sidelined originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CINCINNATI — In a sequence that summed up one of the main storylines of the Cubs season on Wednesday, the Cubs activated infielder Nico Hoerner from the injured list and swapped him with catcher Yan Gomes in a corresponding IL move.

Hoerner, who was not in Wednesday's lineup, missed the last two weeks with an ankle sprain suffered when he collided with an umpire in San Diego while trying to line up for a relay throw from centerfield.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's game because of the strained left oblique that landed him on the IL Wednesday.

"We think it's on the milder side," manager David Ross said.

The Cubs already were without catcher Willson Contreras, who has been dealing with a day-to-day hamstring injury since Saturday.

Ross said he plans to have Contreras back in the lineup Thursday, but that plan called for him to be the designated hitter until Gomes' injury. That might shift his plans by game time if the forecast for rain all day in Cincinnati Thursday doesn't make the point moot.

P.J. Higgins, who was called up from the minors on Sunday, was in the lineup for his third start in four days Wednesday.

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.