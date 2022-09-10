Cubs' Nick Madrigal (Groin) to Injured List for Third Time in 2022

Cubs put Nick Madrigal (groin) on IL for third time in '22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs second baseman has played just 59 games this season because of injuries, and that number won't get any bigger until at least Sept. 20 after he landed on the injured list Saturday for the third time this season.

Madrigal suffered a right groin injury Friday, apparently while trying to beat out a grounder in the third inning.

He has missed time on the IL previously this season with back soreness and, more significantly, a left groin injury that cost him two months.

He went 28-for-101 (.277) with a .348 on-base percentage since returning from his last IL stint Aug. 4.

Patrick Wisdom, who has been on the IL since Aug. 26 because of a left ring finger sprain, was activated from the IL to take Madrigal's spot on the roster.

