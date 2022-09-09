Cubs' Nick Madrigal exits game with 'groin tightness' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal, who has played only 59 games this season because of injuries, left Friday's series opener against the Giants because of what the team called "right groin tightness."

Madrigal, who spent the longer of his two stints on the injured list this year because of a left groin injury, was hurt Friday running out a grounder in the third inning. He was replaced in the field to start the fourth inning by Zach McKinstrey.

His prognosis was not immediately clear.

Madrigal, 25, has missed most of the past two seasons and half the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with injuries.

The former No. 4 overall draft pick was acquired at last year’s trade deadline from the White Sox in the Craig Kimbrel trade barely six weeks after he had undergone season-ending surgery for a severe hamstring injury.

A back injury sidelined him for three weeks in May, and the left-groin injury put him on the IL less than two weeks after returning from the back.

After aggravating the groin injury during his minor-league rehab assignment, he eventually returned from the IL Aug.4, going 28-for-101 (.277) with a .348 on-base percentage since then.



