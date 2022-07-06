Cubs' Nick Madrigal, Daniel Norris to Start Rehab Assignments

Madrigal, Norris, Schwindel set to start rehab assignments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A trio of sidelined Cubs are set to start minor-league rehab assignments as they get closer to returning from the injured list.

Second baseman Nick Madrigal and lefty Daniel Norris will begin their assignments with Triple-A Iowa Thursday, and first baseman Frank Schwindel is likely to follow and join Iowa Friday.

Madrigal, who missed three weeks in May with a low back strain, went back on the IL June 15 with a left groin strain.

The 25-year-old has been limited to 31 games this season and is hitting .222/.263/.250, all below his career averages, but he looked to be getting on track in June.

In his last eight games, Madrigal hit .276 (8-for-29).

Schwindel pulled up gingerly running out a ground ball June 17 and went on the injured list the next day with a low back strain. Manager David Ross at the time said it’s similar to the back tightness the first baseman dealt with in spring training.

Schwindel was having a solid June, hitting .278/.328/.407 in 15 games.

Norris went on the 15-day IL June 23 with a strained index finger on his pitching hand.

The lefty, who holds a 7.24 ERA in 24 appearances this season, threw live batting practice Tuesday. Madrigal and Schwindel stood in.

In other injury news Wednesday, Kyle Hendricks went on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. He exited his start Tuesday after three innings due to the shoulder.

