Cubs Minor Leaguer Jesus Camargo Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

Cubs minor leaguer arrested on felony drug charges originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Cubs minor league pitcher Jesus Camargo was arrested Wednesday and faces four felony drugs charges in Colorado.

Camargo was on his way from Arizona to Denver, according to reports, when police pulled him over after speeding and drifting into other lanes. He and the two others with him gave police permission to search the car.

Police found a Cubs duffel bag holding baseball gloves, cleats, a bag doused in suspected essential oils holding $1,000 in cash, 21 pounds of suspected meth and 1.2 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills.

Camargo faces four felony drug charges: distribution of schedule 2 meth (class 1), distribution of schedule 2 oxycodone (class 1), possession of schedule 2 meth (class 4) and possession of schedule 2 drugs (class 4). He's being held in Eagle County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Media Release: 3.19.21 - St. Patrick’s Day Traffic Stop Discovers 22 pounds of Suspected Illegal Narcotics - https://t.co/XGiR86V0NQ pic.twitter.com/8HKAmSpAeg — Eagle County Sheriff's Office (@EagleCountySO) March 19, 2021

The two other passengers were released upon police determining they were unaware the drugs were in the car.

Camargo, 25, joined the Cubs as a minor league free agent out of Mexico in 2014. The club assigned him to Single-A South Bend in February.

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.