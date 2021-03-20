Cubs Minor Leaguer Jesus Camargo Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

Cubs minor leaguer arrested on felony drug charges originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Cubs minor league pitcher Jesus Camargo was arrested Wednesday and faces four felony drugs charges in Colorado.
Camargo was on his way from Arizona to Denver, according to reports, when police pulled him over after speeding and drifting into other lanes. He and the two others with him gave police permission to search the car.
Police found a Cubs duffel bag holding baseball gloves, cleats, a bag doused in suspected essential oils holding $1,000 in cash, 21 pounds of suspected meth and 1.2 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills.
Camargo faces four felony drug charges: distribution of schedule 2 meth (class 1), distribution of schedule 2 oxycodone (class 1), possession of schedule 2 meth (class 4) and possession of schedule 2 drugs (class 4). He's being held in Eagle County Jail on $75,000 bond.
The two other passengers were released upon police determining they were unaware the drugs were in the car.
Camargo, 25, joined the Cubs as a minor league free agent out of Mexico in 2014. The club assigned him to Single-A South Bend in February.