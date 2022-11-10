Cubs Met With Scott Boras to Discuss Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts

Cubs met with Boras to discuss Correa, Bogaerts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs met with agent Scott Boras at the GM Meetings Tuesday to discuss All-Star shortstops Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, among other Boras clients, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer.

Boras is among a number of agents the Cubs have met with this week with free agency approaching. Players can sign with new teams beginning at 4 p.m. CT Thursday.

Get updates on what’s happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Cubs will be involved in a star-studded free agent shortstop class this offseason that, along with Correa and Bogaerts, includes Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson.

RELATED: What MLB sources expect from Cubs this winter

Adding one of the shortstops is a route for the Cubs to improve both offensively and defensively — with MLB’s rule change limiting shifts coming in 2023. Nico Hoerner, who proved to be a reliable everyday shortstop in 2022, previously was a Gold Glove finalist at second base.

The Cubs have payroll flexibility this winter to make a splash, and Hoyer said last month they “absolutely” want to compete in 2023.

“I think that any team that wants to get a lot better is going to go after the best players,” Boras said during a Wednesday press conference in Las Vegas. “Those rare shortstops who give you that two-way dynamic, they’re generational. They’re hard to find.

“We think back, and I realize that we have a few shortstops on the market, it’s just a rare, rare time that you can have players at young ages who are so demonstrated and accomplished at their position.”

The Cubs aren't alone in their interest on the shortstop market, with over a half dozen teams being linked to the quartet.

“Whenever you know that there’s twice as many teams after a small group, the demand is very, very great," Boras said. "And it should be.”

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.