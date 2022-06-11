Cubs' Matt Swarmer Makes Wrong Kind of History Vs. Yankees

Wrong side of history: Swarmer sets dubious Cubs record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NEW YORK — Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer made such a good impression on his bosses and teammates through two big-league starts that veteran Wade Miley affectionately put athletic tape over the kid’s would-be nameplate in the Cubs’ clubhouse and scrawled “Forrest Gump” across it.

“I thought it was pretty funny,” Swarmer said.

If every big-league start is like a opening a box of candy, No. 3 in the Bronx could probably best summed up as:

Run, Forrest, run.

One night after a sleep-deprived Yankees club returning late from a long trip outlasted the Cubs for a 2-1, 13-inning game, the powerful Yankees lineup woke up in a big way — clouting six home runs against the rookie in five innings Saturday night at Yankee Stadium on the way to an 8-0 blowout.

That set a modern franchise record for most home runs allowed by a Cubs pitcher — the most since at least 1884, when Tom Lee allowed six against the Providence Grays.

All were solo homers — only the second time in big-league history any pitcher has allowed solo homers (also Brooklyn’s Hollis “Sloppy” Thurston in 1932 vs. the New York Giants).

Matt Swarmer allowed 6 HR, the most by a Cubs pitcher since Tom Lee allowed 6 in a game on June 28, 1884 (also 6).



He's the 2nd pitcher in MLB history to allow 6 solo HR in a game, joining Hollis "Sloppy" Thurston on August 13, 1932. pic.twitter.com/9jhiQ7zVd6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 12, 2022

Two were hit by the early MVP favorite in the American League, Aaron Judge, with one each by: Jose Trevino, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo.

"Just a lot to take in from today," Swarmer said. "Definitely a good lineup for sure. Best I ever faced. But I've still got to make my pitches."

Swarmer allowed just two runs and seven hits in his first two starts combined, against the Brewers and Cardinals, both six-inning starts.

Maybe Swarmer will have an official, actual nameplate on his locker by the time the Cubs return to Wrigley Field on Monday.

Until then, he at least has assured a place for his name in franchise annals.

