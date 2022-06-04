Cubs' Matt Swarmer Adds 1st Win, Historic Feat to Impressive Debut

Cubs’ Swarmer adds historic feat, 1st win to good debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The middle of the Cardinals’ lineup for Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Wrigley Field included a combined 12 All-Star appearances.

And that was before Albert Pujols entered as an injury replacement in the second inning.

“I always watched those guys on TV, and now I have a chance to face them,” said Cubs starter Matt Swarmer, who was 7 years old when Pujols made his MLB debut. “It’s really special in that moment.

“Like, man, these are the big-name guys. When you see these guys, it’s like, ‘Wow, I just can’t believe I’m here.’”

Maybe Swarmer should start believing.

Swarmer picked up his first career win Saturday behind six innings of one-run ball, which came on a solo homer in his final inning. He allowed two hits and two walks the entire afternoon, striking out five.

It follows his impressive big-league debut, when he allowed one earned run in six innings against the Brewers on Monday.

Swarmer seemed overwhelmed and was briefly at a loss for words when asked what the first win means to him.

“Yeah, it’s… Man,” Swarmer said. “It’s just something I’ve been… Oh, man. It’s incredible.

“I just always thought about being here now. Now I’m competing with the best guys. It’s just so cool. I’m just living in the moment right now.”

Swarmer became the first Cubs rookie since 1939 (Gene Lillard) to throw six-plus innings and allow one or fewer runs in each of his first two big-league games.

“I knew coming into this game I just had to keep staying within myself,” Swarmer said. “First game I was a little nervous, anxious at first. This time I really kept my composure and just threw to my strengths.

“Willson Contreras called a great game. I went off him most of the time. It went really well. It was awesome.”

The Cubs have called on Swarmer during a grueling stretch on the schedule in which they’re also dealing with injuries in their starting rotation.

His strong outing Saturday also came hours before top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian was scheduled to make his highly anticipated MLB debut.

And yet, the 28-year-old who spent the canceled 2020 minor-league season pitching in an adult rec league is making a case to stick around for at least a little while.

“You love players that work their way through the minor leagues and get to the big leagues, no matter what the path is,” Ross said before the game. “It's hard to get here.”

Swarmer said he’s trying to stick to his strengths — chief among those being his slider, which generated 13 swings-and-misses by Cardinals hitters.

“It’s on the same plane as the fastball and then it just disappears,” Ross said. ‘You get real fastball swings from hitters. Not like, ‘Oh, there’s a slider and I try to adjust my swing.’

“They swing through it, which means it looks just like a fastball out of hand and goes straight down.”

And perhaps most importantly, Swarmer seems to not be letting the moment get too big for him, no matter who’s standing in the batter’s box.

"I’ve always thought about just being here. Now I'm competing against the best guys," he said. "It’s so cool.

"I’m just living in the moment right now. It’s so cool."

